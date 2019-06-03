Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

June 3, 2019, 3:31 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Tiffani Thiessen won’t be returning to the world’s most famous zip code.

The actress says that she will not appear in the highly anticipated “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot because she is committed to her Netflix series “Alexa and Katie.”

"I'm actually shooting season three of 'Alexa and Katie' right now. So I am working at the moment and busy," Thiessen told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday at the premiere of “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

When pressed if she may make a cameo, Thiessen laughed it off while dashing hopes for the show's fans. "I'm literally in the middle of my season," she said. "I go until September, so I’m shooting, yeah."

Thiessen, 45, famously replaced Shannen Doherty on "90210" in 1994, playing conniving Valerie Malone, a role she would keep on the Fox drama for six seasons.

Tiffani Thiessen and Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Courtesy Everett Collection

Even though she was a big part of the original show's decade-long run, don't expect Thiessen to have any insight into what fans can expect from the new series.

"I don't know too much about it but I know people are going to be excited,” she said.

Even though work is tying her down, the former "Saved by the Bell" star is looking forward to the reboot.

"My shoot schedule sadly won't allow (me to be a part of it), but I wish them well," she said. "I'm sure it's going to be great."

The show, which will feature original stars Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green, is expected to premiere in August and feature them playing heightened versions of themselves.

Vanessa Lachey, who has no ties to the original series, has also signed on to the project. She will play the wife of Priestley's character.

One of the lingering questions viewers of this updated series will be interested in seeing answered is how it will address the death of Luke Perry.

"Luke was a huge part of our ’90210′ family, and personally Luke was a very large part of my life. So, it’s obviously very difficult to do this without him," Jason Priestley told the Associated Press last month.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival, also known as "BH90210," premieres on Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.