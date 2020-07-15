Tiffani Thiessen re-creates 'at-home' version of her wedding day for anniversary

Tiffani Thiessen came up with creative way to celebrate her 15th anniversary with hubby Brady Smith — by re-creating the couple's wedding day at home!

"Last night I surprised my husband with a special 15 year anniversary gift. I recreated a 'at home' version of our wedding," Thiessen wrote alongside a photo of the couple dressed to the nines that was shot by photographer Rebecca Sanabria.

The former "Saved by the Bell" star, 46, continued, "From the table, to the flowers, to the decor and even the menu beautifully re-created by my dear friend @maili_halme who did our wedding."

"It was a memorable night to say the least... and I think I blew my husband’s socks off. (Brownie Points!💪🏼)," she added.

Thiessen shared more of Sanabria's stunning photos in her Instagram stories, including shots of the couple's original wedding invitation, a re-creation of their original wedding cake, and delectable-looking pics of the couple's lavish meal.

Tiffani Thiessen poses with her husband, Brady Smith, and their children, Harper and Holt in January 2020. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Thiessen and Smith tied the knot on July 9, 2005 in Montecito, California. Prior to giving fans a glimpse of her anniversary festivities, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared a wedding-day photo showing her and Brady walking hand-in-hand shortly after they said "I do."

"Today @bradysmithhere and I celebrated 15 years of marriage. What an accomplishment that is. I could not feel more blessed or fortunate to be experiencing life next to you babe," she captioned the happy shot.

"Thru thick and thin... we are a team. You are my biggest cheerleader and I love you more than words can ever say. So I hope tonight my surprise showed you at least a fraction of how much I absolutely adore you. Happy 15 years baby. Here’s to 115 more!"

Thiessen and Smith shared two children, daughter Harper, 10, and son Holt, 5.