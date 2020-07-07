Tia and Tamera Mowry celebrate 42nd birthday with throwback pics: 'A twin is a blessing'

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrated each other Monday, as the talented twins turned 42.

The former “Sister, Sister” stars took to Instagram to share throwback photos, memories and sweet sentiments while quarantine keeps them apart.

“Sissy!!!! My twinie twin twin,” Mowry-Housley wrote alongside a high-fashion, retro photo of the duo, adding a trio of heart emojis. “Ride or die since birth. Happy birthday!!!! When we are together I can’t wait to wrap my arms around you, sniff you like we always do (ta hee-hee) and giggle till the sun comes down. I love you very much TT!”

As for “TT,” she also had a message for her “womb mate,” and she paired it with 10 pics spanning their lives, from childhood to motherhood.

“#happybirthday to my womb mate,” Mowry wrote in a hashtag-filled post. “Wow! is all I can say. Being a #twin is a #blessing. We have experienced so many #milestones together. Just to name a few. We booked #Sister,Sister together, we won our first #nickelodeon #kidschoiceawards together, we #graduated from #college together. We traveled the world to together and unfortunately we also experienced #grief together. When our #grandmother died, I will never forget us sleeping together in the same hotel bed to comfort each other.”

She went on to explain how important that ever-present support has been.

“#God blessed us to come into this #world together because he knew we couldn’t do it alone,” she continued. “Love you sis! Love you my #twin. 💕It’s been so long since we’ve seen each other. It feels so #weird.”

“Sister, Sister” stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley turned 42 on July 6, 2020. ABC via Getty Images

Mowry's message also extended beyond her sentiments for her sister, focusing on her own birthday wish for this year.

“My wish is for us to kick #coronavirus ASS!" she said. "Additionally, I want this world to be #unified. My dream would be to vanquish all #prejudices. From social economical statuses, to racial prejudices and sexual preferences. We are not #equal until we #all are #equal. I pray for #peace and I #pray for #kindness.”

The actress then thanked her fans and followers for their birthday wishes. And even though it’s only Tuesday, the week's already been jampacked with birthday wishes for the Mowry family.

Just one day before the twins celebrated their big day, their little brother, Tavior Mowry, turned 27.

Happy birthday to the whole family!