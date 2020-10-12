Tamera Mowry says she and twin Tia haven't seen each other in 6 months

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many family members apart amid quarantine orders and social distancing, and twin sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley are among them.

In a recent interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Tamera, who resides in California's Napa Valley, spoke about being separated from Tia for six months and counting.

"I still haven't seen her, physically," she said of her identical twin. "I live in Napa, and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge (in coronavirus cases) in L.A. and it wasn't wise for all of us to go there.

Recently we were going to meet up — (Tia’s) working on 'Family Reunion' — and the time, it didn't work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we're just, we're gonna cry."

She added that, like many people distanced amid the pandemic, they call each other on video chat regularly and have virtual happy hours.

"We have a glass of wine, we talk about what's been happening," she said. "We text almost every other day. But there's something about visually seeing your loved one, but there's something even better, obviously, just the human connection and (to) touch and hug, and I just, I can't wait to do that."

This half-year period is the longest the twins have ever gone without seeing each other in person, Tamera added.

"We've been mapping it out. We've been like, 'You know, it's been, like, six months!'"

The former "Sister, Sister" stars have been sure to share their love for each other on social media throughout the pandemic, including heartwarming messages celebrating their 42nd birthdays on July 6.

“Sissy!!!! My twinie twin twin,” Tamera wrote to Tia on Instagram, along with a fun throwback photo. “Ride or die since birth. Happy birthday!!!! When we are together I can’t wait to wrap my arms around you, sniff you like we always do (ta hee-hee) and giggle till the sun comes down. I love you very much TT!”

Tia wished her sister a happy birthday with a sweet slideshow of the twins together over the years, ending with a photo of them with their own children.

"Being a #twin is a #blessing," Tia wrote on Instagram. "We have experienced so many #milestones together. Just to name a few. We booked #Sister,Sister together, we won our first #nickelodeon #kidschoiceawards together, we #graduated from #college together.

"We traveled the world to together and unfortunately we also experienced #grief together. When our #grandmother died, I will never forget us sleeping together in the same hotel bed to comfort each other. #God blessed us to come into this #world together because he knew we couldn’t do it alone. Love you sis! Love you my #twin."