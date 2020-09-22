Tia Mowry shares most embarrassing moment from her teens

In a career that’s spanned decades, Tia Mowry has seen a lot. She’s also let people see some things she wishes she hadn’t.

On a new episode of “Six-Minute Marathon With Savannah,” the "Family Reunion" star was asked by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie about her most embarrassing moment from her childhood.

“I remember my brother was on this show with Patti LaBelle called ‘Out All Night’ and there was this famous group that was on the show and they were a singing group and their name is called Shai,” Mowry, 42, said.

“And I ended up pulling out my hand out of my coat pocket and it was a tampon.”

Mowry, who was about 14 or 15 at the time, still cringes at the memory.

“And they were this huge popular group and I was like, ‘Ugh!’ I didn’t pick it up. I just stared at it. I was like, 'This is embarrassing,'” she said.

“It was like the elephant in the room,” she added.

Mowry’s past is always with her. When asked which of her own shows she rewatches, she says she still checks her reality show "Tia & Tamera," as well as “Sister, Sister.”

“All of the older ones that I’ve done in the past, you know, kind of get back to some sort of memories in some kind of way,” she said.

While she says it is fun to see herself as a child, she can still find other embarrassing moments on “Sister, Sister.”

“I mean, it’s also shocking at times when I’m like, ‘What were you wearing?’” she said with a laugh.

“’Cause, you know, I was going through growing pains. But it is. I feel so grateful when I look back at projects that I’ve done because it kind of shows me that I’ve been in this business for such a long time and I’m just very appreciative.”