Tia Mowry says growing up with a black mom and white dad made her see 'privilege'

Growing up in a biracial family, Tia Mowry noticed the differences between how some people treated her dad, who is white, and her mom, who is black.

The "Sister, Sister" star shared a photo of her posing with her twin sister, Tamera, and their mother, Darlene Mowry.

"This is a photo of my beautiful mother. Growing up #biracial, mom is black and dad is white, it was very clear to me seeing the #privilege that my dad had as opposed to my #mother," she wrote on Instagram.

Mowry shared examples of some of the instances she observed over the years.

When the twins were starring on "Sister, Sister" from 1994 to 1999, they would often fly first class with their family.

"There were several times my mother was asked if she was in the right seat," Mowry said.

Another time, the family was looking to buy a new house.

"My mother walked in the house model with us asking for a brochure. A person had said the houses were sold out," she wrote. "My dad walked in and it was a different story."

Mowry said she shared her experiences because she wants to see real change in the world.

"This year has been a tough year. Several tears have been shed," she said. "However, a friend told me these tears will not be wasted. The #love and #support around the world has kept me going. A #change is gonna come."