Why Tia Mowry's red carpet run-in with ex Cory Hardrict is going viral

Fans are having a field day over an interaction that Tia Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, had at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 7.

The moment was captured and shared as a reel on HuffPost's Instagram account. Per the video, the former couple unexpectedly ran into each other at the event's red carpet.

In the video, the “Sister, Sister” is speaking to HuffPost when she notices Hardrict close by, looking uncertain. She waves at the “All American: Homecoming” actor, and he walks over for a greeting.

After seeming to hesitate, the two finally lean in to give one another what one fan called a "church hug" in the comments of the original Instagram post.

The pair laugh at their own discomfort while maintaining grins. “Hi,” she said.

Social media users shared their takes on the interaction in the comments of the Instagram post.

One wrote that the interaction pointed at how a couple's dynamics change after a split: "Crazy cause we be so in love and then we be like … do I know you?"

Other fans said the interaction didn't seem stilted at all. One fan wrote, "What’s awkward about it? Nothing seemed awkward to me."

Another wrote, "They both look like they’re handling their split."

Mowry and Hardrick announced in October 2022 they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry wrote in her initial Instagram announcement.

She concluded the post by saying, “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Six months later, their divorce was finalized. The exes co-parent their two children, daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 12.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry at the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, CA. Andrew Toth / Getty Images

During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in November 2023, she described the moment she knew the marriage was over.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family."

"But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it," she continued.

She called her divorce a "gift" for her kids in an interview with Hello Beautiful published June 28.

“A part of my decision was also for them,” Mowry said of her divorce. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life. But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. (They can say) my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that."