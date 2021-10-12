Thomas Rhett shares photo from moment he knew he'd marry wife Lauren

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating nine years of marriage.

The country star and Akins both posted pictures Tuesday on Instagram, celebrating the happy day in 2012 when they tied the knot. Rhett shared a throwback picture of the pair in 2011, which he said was a critical day in their relationship: "I knew from this one night that we were gonna get married and grow old together. Here we are 9 years into marriage. I'm thankful to God everyday that You said yes to marrying me!"

The "Country Again" singer, 31, continued, "What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?! I love you so much @laur_akins and I can’t wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us."

Their three children (so far!) are Willa Gray, 5; Ada James, 4; and Lennon Love, 1. Baby No. 4 is coming along soon!

Meanwhile, Akins, also 31, shared a photo of the pair kissing on their wedding day, and wrote, "9 years ago today babe. So grateful for this life with you and our babies."

Akins spoke with Rhett on her new "Live in Love" podcast episode about why she shared that image. Rhett noted that they had it hanging up in their kitchen, and "I just looked at Lauren and I said, 'Man, simpler times.' ... After you have four kids you're just like, wow, what I would give for another honeymoon! Maybe that's just me."

"I would love another honeymoon," agreed Akins. "Maybe after I have this baby."

