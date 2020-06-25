Thomas Rhett praises fathers everywhere with emotional song 'Things Dads Do'

Father’s Day may have come and gone, but Thomas Rhett is still honoring dads everywhere.

The country singer took to Instagram to perform an acoustic version of a song he wrote called “Things Dads Do,” which captures the many facets of fatherhood.

“Hey, y’all, I meant to post this song on Father’s Day, but I never got around to it. I wrote this song with my dad, for my dad and for all the dads out there. Better late than never. This song is called ‘Things Dads Do,’” he said while introducing the tune.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The song’s lyrics offer a reflection on what it is to be a father, from the monotony of doing chores (“He'll make you mow the grass and do it for free / You think you're done he'll say rake the leaves / He’ll say it builds character but it’s 90 degrees”) to the wonder of having kids (“He'll say she looks perfect and he'll shake your hand and say now you'll understand / Things dads do / You'll think it's crazy until you want two”).

And, of course, he doesn’t shy away from those silly moments dads seem to embrace.

“I know it seems like he's flying by the seat of his out-of-style jeans / You'll get embarrassed when he ruins your cool / When he pulls out his camera on your first day of school / And that's just a few / Things dads do,” he sings.

The song, which also touches on first cars, career advice and getting married, is clearly personal for Rhett, who has three daughters with wife Lauren Akins, including Willa 4, Ada 2, and Lennon, 4 months.

Rhett isn’t the first country star to express his gratitude for parents in song. Last month, Tim McGraw released a video for his song “I Called Mama,” which he said had an added dimension in the wake of the coronavirus.

“After I recorded it and we got it mixed, the virus came along and everybody was talking about it, and everybody went into isolation," he told TODAY. "So it really took on a bigger meaning and a deeper meaning to us, and that’s why we released it.”