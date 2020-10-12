See Thomas Rhett's loving anniversary post to 'inspiration' Lauren Akins

It's hard to imagine that country star Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have already been married for eight years, but photos they each posted on Instagram on Monday prove it's true!

Rhett's image was an adorable puppy pile of his wife and girls (Willa, 4; Ada, 3; and Lennon, 8 months) all sprawled out on the bed:

"Happy 8 year anniversary @laur_akins I seriously feel like we got married 6 months ago," the ACM entertainer of the year wrote in the caption. "I have loved every second of our journey together. No matter how tough it has been at times you are a fighter and I thank you and the Lord every day that you wake up and choose love.

"You are my rock, my inspiration and the woman that simply just makes life better," he added. "I can't wait to relax with you, take naps with you and crush Netflix with you today! I love you so much honey! Also, I love your shoe choice in the photo haha."

Admittedly, high heels don't usually make it up on the bed, but we think the shoes are pretty great!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins at the 64th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville in 2016 Erika Goldring / WireImage

Meanwhile, Lauren Akins shared a photo of the two of them overlooking a cliff edge at a mountain view, and wrote, "I'll go anywhere with you babe. These last 8 years have been the adventure of my dreams ... I love you more than any words on Instagram can say... Happy Anniversary."

The couple, both 30, wed in October 2012 at Front Porch Farms in Charlotte, Tennessee. They'd dated for six months when they were 15, but went separate ways before coming together again permanently. Rhett posted a terrific throwback picture of the pair back in April:

Rhett's been open about not being a perfect husband, recently sharing that he's had his own "jerky" moments in the past. But the pair remain solid, and are now working on the next year of marriage, together.

Congratulations to the couple!