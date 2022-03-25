Request your fan passes for the April 5 Citi Concert LIVE on the TODAY Plaza.

Thomas Rhett is coming to TODAY! The Grammy nominated country music star will take the stage on our TODAY Plaza Tuesday, April 5, and you could be there. Here are all the details about the upcoming concert and how to get Fan Passes to attend:

Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 5th

Time: 5:30am check-in (concert concludes at 9:00am)

Where: 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10112

Required to Attend: Proof of vaccination & valid photo ID for each individual in your party

Fan Passes: Fill out the form below for a chance to see this concert up close

Please note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.

In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.