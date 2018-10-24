Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

It's not his day, his month or even his year, but one thing we're sure of: a Blackpool, England, theft suspect is not actually David Schwimmer.

British police kicked off a hilarious Facebook thread on Tuesday after posting a security camera photo of a suspected beer thief, leaving a restaurant with a crate of cans in his arms.

Instantly, "Friends" fans all over the world pegged the suspect as David Schwimmer, or, in some cases, Ross Geller, the character he played on the long-running NBC sitcom.

Naturally, many made references to "Friends" and Geller and his long-running romance with Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston; if you feel like reading them all, stock up on your Central Perk coffee: the post has been shared over 73,000 times and has over 114,000 comments.

Let's just call this "The One That Came Close, But No Cigar": UK suspect on left, actual David Schwimmer on right. Blackpool Police/Facebook

Some of our favorites (though no, we haven't read all 114,000):

"That's clearly not Ross," wrote Sarah Willow. "They're as different as night and ... later that night."

"Lay off him," added Louise Lewis. "He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDN'T EAT FAST YOU DIDN'T EAT."

Meanwhile, Billy Hewitt was so overwhelmed by the long list of comments he gave up: " I was going to read the report for this but it was 18 pages... FRONT AND BACK! It rambled on for so long that I fell aslEEP."

We love to see true "Friends" geeks dig deep and rise to the occasion!

Schwimmer as Ross with Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in a 2002 episode of "Friends." He does look pretty guilty there. Getty Images

Fortunately, or alas, the police have now cleared at least one possible suspect in the crime: Schwimmer. In the comments, the cops said he was nowhere in the vicinity at the time of the alleged theft.

"Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses," they wrote. "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date."

And they couldn't resist a little "Friends" reference of their own, adding, "We're so sorry it has to be this way."