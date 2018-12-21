Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Scott Stump

Looking for a Christmas movie to get you in the spirit this weekend?

Let your neighbors offer a suggestion via Google Trends — unless you live in Oregon and prefer your version of Santa to not be a drunken thief spewing F-bombs.

Google Trends has released the top uniquely searched Christmas movies by state, including old favorites like "A Christmas Story," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "The Santa Clause," and "Elf," as well as some surprising and obscure choices. We're looking at you Oregon and Wisconsin.

Uniquely searched does not mean most searched, according to a Google spokesperson Lara Levin. It means that people in that state search for that movie proportionally more than people elsewhere do, relative to all searches in the United States.

"Uniquely searched helps identify what people in one state are more interested in compared to others,'' Levin told TODAY in an email. "We take a long list of movies and see where search interest in certain movies is disproportionately higher."

The top Christmas and Holiday Movies, according to Google:

"Twas the Night Before Christmas"

"Bad Santa"

"Elf"

"A Christmas Story"

"Country Christmas Album"

"The Grinch"

"Dolly Parton's Circle of Love"

"I'll Be Home for Christmas"

"White Christmas"

"Holiday Inn"

"Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer"

"Once Upon a Christmas Miracle"

"The Santa Claus 3"

"Eloise at Christmastime"

The Year Without a Santa Claus"

"Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

"Christmas Cupid"

"The Santa Claus"

"A Christmas Carol"

"One Magic Christmas"

"Jack Frost"

"Love Actually"

"Santa Baby"

"Prancer"

"Christmas Wish"

While the citizens of four states love to gather the family for the Tim Allen classic "The Santa Clause," Oregon apparently prefers a foul-mouthed Billy Bob Thornton in "Bad Santa" more than any other state in the country when it's time to get excited for Christmas.

As for Wisconsin, the Badger State loves searching for "Holiday Inn." They aren't all trying to escape their annoying relatives by booking a hotel room, they just apparently love a lesser-known 1942 movie starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire.

If you think the "Santa Clause" series with Tim Allen was like stale egg nog by the time of the third installment, "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,'' then obviously you haven't been to Michigan around the holidays.

There also are plenty of regional favorites that might be new to others around the country.

If there were any doubts about the popularity of country music legend Dolly Parton in her home state of Tennessee, the Volunteer State uniquely searches for "Dolly Parton's Circle of Love." Dolly's film is also a hit in Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Deep in the heart of Texas (and Oklahoma and Kansas), people are all about "Country Christmas Album," a 2012 movie involving a country star and an ex-teen pop star falling in love while recording a Christmas album.

Thankfully no state disproportionately searched for "Die Hard," which avoids reigniting the annual debate over whether the Bruce Willis action classic is a Christmas movie or not. Don't even get TODAY's Al Roker started on that.

"Absolutely is a Christmas movie!" Al said last month.