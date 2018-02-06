There's one more shattering 'This Is Us' moment that you probably missed

share tweet pin email

We all knew Jack's death on "This Is Us" was coming. And we all knew it would wreck us when it arrived on the fateful episode that aired Sunday night following Super Bowl LII.

But what we didn't realize is that close listening to the show would reveal yet another way to break our hearts all over again.

Episode 214. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:06am PST

Warning: Spoiler alert ahead.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) did manage to survive the house fire and was taken to the hospital. For a few moments, it seemed that everything would be OK, so his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) left the hospital room and ran down the hall to get a snack.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC THIS IS US -- "Number Two" Episode 209 -- Pictured: (l-r) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca

But if you were watching and listening closely as she stood by the vending machine, you might have heard Jack, saying, "Bec?"

Rebecca certainly thought she did, so she quickly turned around. But no one was in the hall with her. A moment later, the doctor revealed that Jack had died of cardiac arrest from smoke inhalation.

If you weren't already sobbing loudly, you certainly were by then.

The momentary "Bec" happened so quickly that many fans missed it the first time around. Not all, though:

When we hear, or think we hear, Jack say 'Bec' as she's at the vending machine is haunting me. It's the smallest things that makes the biggest impact. #ThisIsUs is so beautifully written and so powerful — Victoria Grant (@Lady_V__) February 5, 2018

Ok but when Rebecca was at the vending machine and she heard Jack say 'Bec', and it turns out that's when he was dying..CHILLS @TheMandyMoore #ThisIsUs — amberð¥ (@rebecapearsons) February 5, 2018

It was entirely intentional, as Ventimiglia told Variety.

"The moment at the vending machine where you hear 'Bec,' that was something that was questionable if it was something ethereal or something that was real," he said. "That's something that I think is up for interpretation by the audience."

Jack's reaching out for Rebecca one last time, even if she isn't in the room, is one of the more romantic things we've ever seen and ... oh, pass the tissues again!

Ventimiglia added that series creator Dan Fogelman wanted it to be a farewell.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mandy Moore reacts to Jack's death on 'This Is Us': 'It affects us too' Play Video - 3:38 Mandy Moore reacts to Jack's death on 'This Is Us': 'It affects us too' Play Video - 3:38

Ventimiglia continued, "Fogelman was telling me, 'I can't help but think that that last look that you gave Mandy before she walked out the room was maybe Jack knowing and sending his wife out so she didn't have to see it. I think Jack absolutely knew something was wrong.'"

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link A special message from 'This Is Us' Play Video - 2:19 A special message from 'This Is Us' Play Video - 2:19

"Maybe Jack was sparing his wife the emotional stress of not being there in a final, violent moment. I imagine that is possibly what Jack could have been thinking, but I’ll never know. It's the way the show gets edited, and I think it's a beautiful reminder to say you love people when they're around."

Jack, we're always going to love you.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.