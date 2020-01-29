'Thelma & Louise' reunion! See Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon together again

"Thelma & Louise" may not have ended well for its titular leads. But fortunately, the stars of the 1991 road revenge classic, Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, are still going strong.

The pair reunited Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art’s Women In Motion screening of the film in New York City, and we are so happy to note that their trip to the Grand Canyon hasn't left them worse for wear.

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis at the Women in Motion screening of "Thelma & Louise" in New York City Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In the picture (spoiler alerts, by the way), two pals impulsively leave their significant others and go on a road trip that turns bad pretty fast, and end up with all kinds of law enforcement on their tails. But as they get back at the men who've wronged them, they also back themselves into a corner and end up driving off a cliff.

But along the way, it was a marvelous trip that brought us two Oscar-nominated performances for Sarandon, 73, and Davis, 64 — and also gave us a glimpse of newcomer Brad Pitt, who showed up as a very sexy grifter (a role he beat out future pal George Clooney for).

Sarandon and Davis have come together a number of times in the years since the release of "Thelma & Louise," including in 2016 for the film's 25th anniversary. At the time, Davis told Entertainment Weekly that the response to the film was "overwhelming."

A little dirt never hurt Thelma or Louise. Alamy

"Maybe a lot of people watching this weren't around to know what the reaction was. It was huge," she recalled. "It was massive. We were on the cover of Time magazine in five seconds: 'Why it strikes a nerve.' Very negative editorials. 'Oh, my God, now the world is ruined. The women have guns.'"

But today, Sarandon sees it in a different light. According to People magazine, she said at Tuesday's gathering, "It's a very romantic, it's kind of a romanticized road trip movie."

We can certainly see that!