If you haven't had the chance to see Lea Michele in Broadway's "Funny Girl," you're about to be in luck.

The former "Glee" star is laying down some tracks as the show's main character, Fanny Brice, for an upcoming album of the new Broadway cast recording of "Funny Girl."

In a preview teaser clip shared with TODAY, the 36-year-old can be seen wearing headphones in front of a mic, belting out Fanny's iconic hit "Don't Rain on My Parade," for which Michele has received several standing ovations.

Other cast members are also pictured singing in the sound booth and dancing on a wooded floor for sound. A full orchestra will also be featured in the new soundtrack.

The "Funny Girl" digital album debuts Friday, Nov. 18, at midnight, and the physical CD will be available Friday, Jan. 20. Meantime, fans can also see the cast, including Michele, perform the show's opening number at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Courtesy Matthew Murphy

On Sept. 6, Michele made her "Funny Girl" debut as Fanny at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City after replacing Beanie Feldstein in the leading role. However, just days later, Michele was out of her dream Broadway role after testing positive for COVID-19. She couldn't return to the stage until Sept. 20, but her standby, Julie Benko, played the part in the meantime.

“We are so thankful to the entire FUNNY GIRL company, including our standbys, understudies, swings and everyone working on the production for their remarkable commitment to keeping the show going and ensuring audiences have a great experience at every performance,” Michele posted on Instagram.

Courtesy Matthew Murphy

By October, Michele appeared to be back and better than ever, bringing down the house on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as she belted out the show's classic ballad "People."

Prior to singing, Fallon read Michele some of the rave reviews of the show following her taking on the role in September. In response, Michele called the feedback "just so unbelievable."

“I’d been wanting to come back to Broadway for so many years. I was gone for 15 years," she said. "'Spring Awakening' was the last show that I did. But to be back ... to be back and to be in the show that I’ve loved for so many years. I’m such a fan of this production. Incredible cast, this incredible score.”