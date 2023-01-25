‘The Ultimatum’ stars Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger expecting 2nd baby

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” stars Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are getting ready to welcome another Kissinger baby to the family.

Ballatori and Kissinger celebrate the holidays together in a sweet Instagram post. @madlynballatori via Instagram

On Jan. 23, Ballatori and Kissinger, who married during the season finale of the Netflix show last year, announced that their family is growing.The couple revealed the news in a joint Instagram post. They uploaded a slideshow of photos of them holding their 8-month-old daughter Josephine “Josie” Riley, who is wearing pink shirt that says “Big Sister,” giving away the surpise.

“Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23!” Ballatori said in the caption. “Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come.”

She added, “I’m not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out! (And) to see our little Josephine be a big sister.”

The reality television star then asked fans to guess whether the couple was expecting a boy or girl. She also thanked the photography company who snapped the photos celebrating the pregnancy news.

In the comments, “The Ultimatum” co-stars April Marie, Rae Williams, Randall Griffin and Alexis Maloney, as well as cast members from other Netflix series, congratulated the newlyweds.

Kissinger and Ballatori have had plenty to celebrate since they first appeared on television in April 2022.

The couple had a rocky experience on Season One of “The Ultimatum,” but by the final episode the college sweethearts realized that they were meant for each other.

Kissinger professed his love to Madlyn when they reunited in the season finale, and surprised her with a proposal. She said yes and he immediately suggested the two tie the knot on the show. Ballatori agreed and they walked away from the series as husband and wife.

In the reunion episode, Ballatori shocked viewers when she walked onto the set cradling a baby bump. She revealed to the cast that she was seven months pregnant at the time.

Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori in the reunion episode of Season One of Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move." Adam Rose / Netflix

Less than a month after the reunion was released, Ballatori shared on Instagram that Josie was born on May 2.

“We could not be more in love,” she gushed in the caption beside a video of her cuddling her newborn. The post also included a picture of Kissinger smiling as he bonded with his daughter.

She continued, “God is so good. Big thanks to the incredible team of doctors and nurses who helped us throughout our stay. We are so thankful to be home together as a family now.”

In his post, Kissinger expressed his gratitude for the doctors and nurses who helped make sure Ballatori and Josie were happy and healthy.

“Extremely blessed to have these two angels in my life!” he wrote.