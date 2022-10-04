The Try Guys speak out in new video after severing ties with Ned Fulmer

After publicly severing ties with founding member Ned Fulmer on Sept. 27, digital comedy group The Try Guys posted a video explaining in detail what happened.

The video, shared to the The Try Guys' Youtube channel on Oct. 3, features the remaining three members of the group: Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger.

In the post, they lay out a timeline for what they called a public cheating incident that took place in September and sparked Fulmer's departure.

(Warning: The video below contains profane language.)

They said multiple fans had reached out to them to say they'd seen Fulmer engaged in an extramarital affair with a coworker at a party on Labor Day weekend.

"Ned confirmed the reports and has since confirmed that this had been going on for some time, which was obviously very shocking to us, and we just want you to know that we had no idea this was going on," Habersberger said at the beginning of the video. "All of that information was just shocking to us as all of this has been for you this week."

The three said they immediately launched an investigation into Fulmer, removed him from upcoming videos and posts, and eventually decided to part ways from Fulmer.

"This is something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug," Yang said. "That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."

Habersberger said they couldn't talk about the details of the review but they'd found Fulmer engaged in "conduct unbecoming of our team and we knew that we could not move forward with him."

They said Fulmer will be removed from most videos going forward, save for some that contractually have to be posted.

Fulmer did not respond on social media to the Oct. 3 video, however he did post shortly after The Try Guys announced they'd part ways with him.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer said in the post.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” he said, referring to his wife. “The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

Ned Fulmer and his wife, Ariel, at the Streamy Awards in 2019 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann / Getty Images for dick clark productions

Ariel Fulmer also did not respond to the most recent video, but she thanked fans for their support on Sept. 27 on Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Ned Fulmer did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.