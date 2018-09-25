Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If you miss spending Friday nights in front of the TV watching family-friendly sitcoms like "Boy Meets World" and "Family Matters" or just tuning in to see the latest antics from Balki and Cousin Larry on "Perfect Strangers," we've got a treat for you.

They're back!

Bronson Pinchot, Danielle Fishel, Mark Linn-Baker and Reginald VelJohnson deliver a masterclass in comedy for a new batch of "TGIF" sitcom stars. ABC

While there's no massive retro reboot in the works — at least not that we know of — some of the classic stars from those late '80s and '90s hits have joined forces for a nostalgia-packed reunion to help ABC usher in a new era of "TGIF" prime-time fun.

Reginald VelJohnson, Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker reveal their "TGIF" tricks of the trade. ABC

Bronson Pinchot (Balki) and Mark Linn-Baker (Larry) teamed up with "Family Matters" star Reginal VelJohnson (Carl Winslow) and "Boy Meets World's" Danielle Fishel (Topanga) to show the latest entries into the network's "TGIF" lineup how it's done.

"TGIF": Then and now. ABC

When "TGIF" returns this fall, current comedies "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Speechless" will make the move to Fridays to form part of the new block, so the stars of those series sat back and learned a few lessons in laughs from the TV pros.

Feeling the "TGIF" love. ABC

Photo sneak peeks from the then-and-now reunion reveal that it covers everything from catchphrases ("Did I do that?!") to musical moments to a demonstration of just how the "Dance of Joy" is properly done.

The "Dance of Joy" is the ultimate expression of '90s TV happiness. ABC

Fans will have to wait to see if "Fresh Off the Boat's" Constance Wu and Randall Park and "Speechless" stars John Ross Bowie and Cedric Yarbrough carry over anything from that masterclass into their own shows.

John Ross Bowie, Cedric Yarbrough, Constance Wu and Randall Park get a lesson from the "TGIF" pros. ABC

The new "TGIF" block kicks off Oct. 5 on ABC.