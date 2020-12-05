Teyana Taylor, 29, says she's quitting music career: 'I'm retiring this chapter'

Teyana Taylor had a big year with millions of fans listening to and loving her music, but the "Gonna Love Me" singer said she feels "underappreciated" by the industry and is ready to retire.

On Friday, Taylor, 29, posted a screenshot of her Spotify year-in-review statistics, which included an impressive 162.8 million streams and 15.2 million listeners in 2020. Taylor's fan base is spread across 92 countries, according to the infographic in her post.

"Wow, who did that? Y’all did that!" Taylor wrote on Instagram. "Thank you. I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine', constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol."

The singer said she is "retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!"

Taylor's decision to quit her music career comes after she called out the Grammy Awards last month for not including any female nominees in the best R&B album category. Taylor's third album, called "The Album" was released in June and was eligible for consideration. (Halsey and The Weeknd have also blasted the awards show after being shut out and called for more transparency.)

Taylor's husband, NBA free agent Iman Shumpert, commented on his wife's post letting her know how proud he is of her career.

"I’ve watched first hand how much blood you’ve spilled in this s--t. It wasn’t for nothing baby! And we rockin no matter what u choose to do...it’s GONE GO! Love you mostest," he wrote.

Taylor didn't say what she plans to do next, but she hinted this won't be the last her fans see of her.

"To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open," she wrote. "Either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup."