Texas country singer Taylor Dee, 33, dies after car crash

Up-and-coming Texas country singer Taylor Dee, 33, died in a car crash in Euless, Texas on March 14.

The rising star, whose real name was Taylor Dawn Carroll, died after the car she was traveling in rolled over.

According to the Euless Police Department, officers arrived at the scene and found Dee — later identified to TODAY by her longtime agent — thrown from the 2002 Chevy Trailblazer and in “grave condition.” She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

An unidentified man traveling with her was also hurt. He was released from the hospital the next day.

Dee's longtime agent confirmed to TODAY that the 33-year-old mother of two had died in the crash.

“The Country Music World became a lot dimmer that night,” the agent said, noting Dee's “large, wild personality and charming smile.”

“Taylor Dee will be deeply missed by so many but her powerful voice and message will echo for eternity. Life is short, Live your dream, Laugh along the way,” the agent said, in part. “She touched more people in her short lifetime than many do with a very long life.”

Linda Wilson, the President of Texas Country Music Association echoed those sentiments, writing that the country singer would be “missed tremendously.”

Taylor Dee. Taylor Dee / Facebook

“Taylor Dee was the real deal,” Wilson told TODAY. “ A true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people. In every performance her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart.”

Police said in a statement that they believe Dee was driving at the time of the crash.

“Investigators believe the 33 year old female was the driver, was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred, and that alcohol may be a contributing factor,” officials said in a statement.

Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office did not have Dee's case available as of Monday evening, and police told other media outlets a toxicology screen will determine if alcohol played a part in the accident.

Police said the Chevy Trailblazer was “attempting to make an abrupt lane change” to exit the express lane when “it struck a crash cushion barrier.”

The car flipped in the air, then “hit a vertical steel highway sign with its roof before coming to rest upside down on the highway.”

Officials said they do not expect there to be any criminal charges filed following the crash.

Her family, on a GoFundMe page verified by TODAY, wrote that Dee "left this world sooner than any of us were ready for."

"She could make you laugh about the craziest things," Dee's family said. "Her spirit was so free and she had a voice that the angels could hear. She had your back even when you didn’t know it. Her laugh is something you can hear when she says LOL. She will be forever loved and missed."