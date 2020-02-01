Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union for 'America's Got Talent' comments

Terry Crews apologized to Gabrielle Union on Friday for "not taking into consideration" her experience on "America's Got Talent" when he commented on her allegations of racism on set.

"I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience — but that is what I did," Crews tweeted. "I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace."

He also tweeted: "I hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience."

Crews said Union is "a role model to the entire black community" and that in his desire to be "professionally neutral," he should have, at the very least, understood she just needed his support.

Union had not responded to Crews' apology.

News broke in November of Union's ouster as a judge on "America's Got Talent" after one season.

Days later, Variety reported that Union had been let go after she raised allegations of sexist and racially insensitive behavior on set that included among other things, her being repeatedly told that her hairstyles were "too black" and "a white male performer crossing a line in portraying people of color." Producers allowed the performance to proceed but it was later cut from the episode, Variety said.

NBC and the Screen Actors Guild launched separate investigations in December into Union’s claims of what has been reported as a “toxic work environment." Union also met with NBC executives in December in a five-hour meeting that she later described as "productive."

During an appearance on the 3rd hour of TODAY last week, Crews, who hosts "America's Got Talent," was asked about Union's allegations, specifically if there was a toxic atmosphere on set.

"I can't speak for sexism because I'm not a woman, but I can speak on any racism comments," Crews said. "That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment."

.@TerryCrews speaks out about Gabrielle Union leaving "America's Got Talent," after her claims of a toxic work environment.



Union was among the celebrities who publicly expressed support for Crews when he revealed in 2017 that a "high-level Hollywood executive" had groped him at an industry party the previous year.

Crews said last year after Kevin Hart faced backlash for resurfaced anti-LGBTQ tweets that Hart needed to acknowledge the pain of others. On Friday, Crews said he was apologizing to Union for the same reason.

"I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 'acknowledge the pain of other people,'" Crews tweeted. "Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say."