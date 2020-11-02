A Texas woman caught Terry Bradshaw on video helping a stranger in the rain

Having a dead car battery is enough to ruin someone's day, but imagine having NFL legend Terry Bradshaw come to the rescue.

Bradshaw, 72, helped a man who was stranded in a Gainseville, Texas parking lot jump start his car last Wednesday. While the man didn't seem to recognize Bradshaw, a bystander did and caught the good deed on video.

In the clip, a masked man who appears to be Bradshaw chatted with the stranger as he popped the hood of his SUV and connected the jumper cables.

When the man's car finally started, Bradshaw threw his arms in the air and triumphantly shouted, "Touchdown!" The man thanked him and offered him something for assisting him, but Bradshaw can be heard in the video assuring him he doesn't need anything in exchange for his help.

The man then went into a Pack 'N' Mail store, where he learned from staff that he had been helped by a famous NFL quarterback and actor.

Reps for Bradshaw did not immediately return our request for comment.

"He had no idea who was helping him until he came in the store to use the computer and we told him," Cindy Hurt Hammer, who filmed the sweet moment, told NBC 5.

"The world needs to see more people like this," she added. "He is a blessing to so many people and probably doesn’t even know it."

Terry Bradshaw attends the premiere of "Father Figures" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Hammer posted the video on her Facebook, where it has been seen more than 70,000 times.

"And this is why I’m a true Terry Bradshaw fan!!!!" she wrote. "Super humble fella."

Fans responded by sharing their own stories of when they met Bradshaw.

"Terry Bradshaw is simply incredible, off the field as much as he was on the field. Truly one of the most humble people you could ever want to meet," one fan wrote.

"Mr. Down To Earth General Good Guy. Spoke at one of our Leopard Athletics Sports Banquets," another person added. "Showman with a good heart."