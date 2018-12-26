Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Terrence Howard and his ex-wife, Mira Pak, are tying the knot — again!

The "Empire" star, 49, revealed Christmas Day on Instagram that he proposed to Pak, more than three years after the couple's secret divorce.

The Oscar nominee shared a touching slideshow of photos from the proposal. The album begins with a close-up of Pak's stunning engagement ring designed by jeweler Ben Baller. Click or swipe right to see pics of Howard slipping the ring onto Pak's finger as she wipes away tears of joy.

Howard also included a video of himself giving an emotional toast as the couple enjoy a celebratory dinner with loved ones at the restaurant Crustacean Beverly Hills.

"We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be,” Howard tells his beloved. “It took me 45 years to find you. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

Terrence Howard, right, and Mira Pak tied the knot for the first time in 2013. Angela Weiss / AFP-Getty Images

“I love you too, baby,” Pak responds as their friends cheer and clap.

Howard hashtagged the album #bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus.

Baller congratulated the couple by sharing a video of the gorgeous ring he crafted, which features a massive 7-carat diamond solitaire and smaller diamonds around its band.

"2nd times a charm to rekindle that fire, mayne," Baller wrote, using the favorite buzzword of Howard's character DJay in the 2005 drama "Hustle & Flow."

Howard married Pak, his third wife, for the first time in 2013. The pair divorced in July 2015, but were rumored to be romancing one another again months later. In October of that year, Howard tweeted a photo of the duo together, captioning it "Happy Anniversary My Life's Love!"

The couple has two sons, aged 2 and 3. Howard, who is also a grandfather, has three other children with his other wives, as well.

Congrats to Terrence and Mira on their happy news!