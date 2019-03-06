Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 10:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, have endured all kinds of hardships in their 20 years of marriage, but if he gets deported back to Italy, Teresa says they're through.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 46, revealed as much in a new Bravo preview video featuring highlights from the final part of the show's season-nine reunion airing Wednesday.

"I'm not doing a long-distance relationship. I'm not doing it," Teresa tells host Andy Cohen. "I want somebody with me every day."

One issue Teresa would have living so far apart from Joe? Doubting his faithfulness.

"I know exactly what happens — I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens," she added. "We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, 'Bye-bye.'"

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe, in March 2016. Getty Images

Relocating to Italy with all of the couple's kids — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — also isn't practical.

"Gia's going to college next year. I haven't spoken to Milania or Audriana about it — we haven't gotten there yet — and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, 'That would be so hard for me, Mommy.' She doesn’t speak the language. She's like, 'That would kill me even more.'

"It's like starting a whole new life," Teresa added, "and they’ve been through so much already."

Teresa and Joe wed in 1999 and have stood by each other as each has faced legal problems — and prison time.

Joe is currently serving a 41-month federal prison sentence for fraud. He entered prison in March 2016, shortly after his wife served 11 months for the same crime.

Though he's lived in the United States since he was a child, Joe never obtained citizenship. In October, an immigration judge ordered that Joe be deported back to Italy once he's released from prison.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion's third and final part airs 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on Bravo.