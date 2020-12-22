Teresa Giudice's relationship with new boyfriend is Instagram official

Teresa Giudice is gushing over her new boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star made the relationship Instagram official on Tuesday when she shared a photo of her and Ruelas cozying up to one another.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," the 48-year-old Bravo star captioned the shot.

Giudice's castmates responded in the comments by telling her how happy she looks with the entrepreneur.

"You deserve all the happiness and love," wrote Margaret Josephs, adding a few fire emoji.

“So happy for you," wrote Jennifer Aydin.

Close friend and former castmate Dina Manzo also chimed in to say she was "so so happy" for the reality star.

Giudice's divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice, 48, was finalized in September, just months after fans saw them call it quits in the season 10 finale of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The former couple married in 1999 and and share four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. The pair stood by each other's side as each served prison stints for multiple federal charges. Joe Giudice is currently living in his native Italy following his release from ICE custody last year.

Teresa Giudice opened up about her love life last month on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," saying she was in a new romance and wanted to take things slowly. "Well, it's fairly new as I told you, so I'm taking things slow and we'll see where it goes from there," she said.

The "Standing Strong" author also shared a few details about her divorce.

"I'm still waiting for the date from the courts. All the paperwork is all done," she said. "We're just waiting for a court date and because of COVID, it's taking forever."