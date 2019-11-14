Teresa Giudice opens up about rumors Joe cheated on her: 'I never caught him'

Teresa Giudice isn't making any promises about her marriage to husband Joe Giudice.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star told Entertainment Tonight she's taking the relationship "day by day" now that Joe's been deported to Italy following his release from ICE custody last month.

"Real Housewives of New jersey" star Teresa Giudice with husband Joe Giudice in 2016. Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

Teresa, 47, and the couple's daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — reunited with Joe earlier this month in Salerno, Italy, where he's awaiting a final deportation ruling.

But Teresa's still unsure whether the couple's 20-year-marriage will survive.

"I can't really give you a straight-up answer, like, we were together two and a half days. So, I mean, we're just taking it day by day and seeing, you know, we'll see what happens," she told ET.

Earlier this year, Teresa revealed she would divorce Joe if he was deported.

And in a tense joint interview last month on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Teresa and Joe accused each other of cheating while they each were in jail. Now, Teresa says, she's choosing to believe her husband was faithful.

"I mean, I never caught him," Teresa told ET. "I mean, he was photographed with people. You know, he said nothing happened so, you know, I believed him. Obviously, 'cause we still stayed together. But I guess that's in the past now and I'm just like, whatever."

At the end of he day, Teresa and Joe want to do what's best for their family.

"You know, we both want each other to be happy, which, that's the most important thing. And our both common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy," she shared.

The family reunion in Italy, which was filmed for "RHONJ," was good for everyone.

"It was great, happy tears, it was just like, it was so overwhelming seeing how happy the girls were, how happy Joe was. I was, like, over the moon. It was just great to see them reunite, you know, after all this time," she said.

Teresa and Joe wed in 1999 and have stood by each other as each faced legal problems — and their own prison stints.

Joe began serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud at a federal prison in March 2016. Teresa served 11 months for the same crimes just before him and was released in December 2015.

Though he's lived in the United States since he was a child, Joe never obtained citizenship. In October 2018, an immigration judge ordered that Joe be deported back to Italy once he's released from prison.

When Joe finished his sentence in March 2019, he was swiftly transferred to a facility in Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees.

In October, Joe was released from ICE custody after a request to await a final decision in his deportation case in Italy was approved. He flew to Salerno, Italy, where he's been living at his grandmother's house.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays on Bravo.