Fans debate whether Tems' "stratus cloud" Oscars gown is fair to audience members

Tems wore a billowing white gown to much praise at the Academy Awards on March 12. But when she took her seat in the audience, fans were quick to point out that her dress was blocking the view of people behind her.

The Lever Couture gown featured a headpiece that wrapped around the back of her head.

Tems at the 95th Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Tems is nominated for best original song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up.” The award would eventually go to “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

In one viral tweet, writer Jarrett Bellini compared the singer to a "stratus cloud."

"Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud," Bellini wrote.

Another fan complimented Tems' dress, saying it was "beautiful," but pointed out "all the people directly behind you can't see the show."

"Tems is killing me sitting in that dress," @mxhoneytrap tweeted.

"That woman trying to peek her head around Tems' dress is sending me to the moon" @mouthyattorney wrote.

Still, some fans said they didn't mind the Oscar nominee's look.

"The headpiece of Tems' dress blockin everyone seated directly behind her is giving Black woman on a Sunday and I am SO here IT," Dr. Nicki Washington tweeted. "Sis said y'all will be aight."

Author Bolu Babalola offered another perspective.

"Actually it is an ironic symbol, she is taking up space as a Black woman, whilst the white not only represents a femininity BW have traditionally not had access to but also how whiteness has obscured and obstructed paths of progress, in this essay," she tweeted.

