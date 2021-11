It’s the holidays, which means it’s the most wonderful time of the year… to get engaged! But it’s not always easy to kickstart your lives together as a couple!

Do you know a special, newly engaged couple that has an unbelievable love story but who needs a little help getting settled?

Send us a photo of the couple and tell us why their love story is so special, and we just might feature them in a segment about combining households from two into one!