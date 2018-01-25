share tweet pin email

This is what happens when there’s a special exhibition featuring Michelangelo at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP/Getty Images Turtle power at the Met!

One of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Michelangelo, made a guest appearance at The Met on Thursday to draw attention to a collection of work by the other Michelangelo, the legendary artist.

The hero in a half-shell showed a great appreciation for the sculptures featured in the exhibition, which is titled Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer. The smile never left his face!

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP/Getty Images Which is more interesting: the art or the turtle?

It makes total sense that Mikey feels so comfortable at a major New York attraction. He and his three fellow Ninja Turtles, Leonardo, Raphael and Donatello — all named after Italian artists of the Renaissance — started their quest to help save the world (from their home base in the New York City sewer system) decades ago.

Usually they are hidden from society, but Mikey came out of his shell Thursday to visit The Met exhibition, which is on display through Feb. 12.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP/Getty Images The only thing that would've made the exhibition better for Michelangelo: free pizza.

The Met was on board and made his colorful visit a social experience, sharing photos on its Instagram and Twitter pages.

Sadly, the other three turtles didn’t make it to The Met: They are likely in a huddle somewhere and didn’t want to be shell-shocked by all the media attention.

We're guessing a stroll through The Met will get Mikey's creative juices flowing. It was clear he had one shell of a time.