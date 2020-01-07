13-year-old wows 'America's Got Talent' judges with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' cover

It was real life and not just a fantasy for a 13-year-old singer when she stunned the judges on "America's Got Talent" Monday night with her haunting, stripped-down cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Norwegian teen Angelina Jordan highlighted the start of the new season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" with her moving version of the classic song, after noting how she had waited years to perform it for judge Simon Cowell.

"Everything about tonight felt like it came from you," Cowell said after the audience gave her a standing ovation. "The arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it. I’ve never heard that song in that version before. Seriously, this was an amazing performance."

"America's Got Talent" fans were also blown away by her performance.

I've never heard of Angelina Jordan before, but dear god. That was one of the most beautiful performances I have ever heard. Take a bow, young lady @angelinajordanA #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/vMwyuF8ZIv — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 7, 2020

Jordan is no stranger to the spotlight, as she won "Norske Talenter," the Norwegian version of the talent franchise, in 2014, when she was 7 years old.

Her performance also earned her the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum, who has returned for a second stint on the show. Jordan has now automatically advanced to the finals.

"I don’t have any words to describe how amazing it feels," Jordan said. "Thank you so much. I love you guys."

Jordan is the latest young performer to bring down the house on "America's Got Talent," following the footsteps of singers like Luke Islam, 12, who got the golden buzzer in July after his rousing rendition of "She Used To Be Mine" from the Broadway show "Waitress."

Monday also marked the debut of new judge Alesha Dixon, a British singer who was previously a judge on "Britain's Got Talent."

Klum and Dixon replaced Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union after their controversial exit from the show.

After Union's contract was not renewed for a second season in November, Variety reported that her departure came after she complained about inappropriate behavior involving talent and producers on the show, as well as racially insensitive events.

Union met with NBC officials in December in the wake of the report by Variety.

"We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday," Union tweeted. "I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

The "conversation was candid and productive," NBC said in a statement. "While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution."

Hough, whose contract was also not renewed for another season of "America's Got Talent," did not comment on whether she also experienced a "toxic culture" on the set, but responded to Union's tweet on the 3rd hour of TODAY last month.

"When I see that comment there, that excites me so much because that is what we need to start conversations," she said. "I just commend Gabrielle for speaking her truth and starting a conversation.

"And I'm proud of NBC as well for also showing up and starting a narrative. That's what's gonna change the workplace and the paradigm that we've been working in for many, many years, and it's shifting, and I think that's really exciting."