'Teen Mom' star Mackenzie McKee's mother enters hospice care after cancer spreads

Angie Douthit, mother of 'Teen Mom' star Mackenzie McKee, shared on Instagram that she'll be seeking hospice care after two final rounds of radiation treatment.

Douthit was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in January, 2018. Initially, it affected her brain and lungs, and at the time she was given 4 to 13 months to live. She ended up making it past that 13 month mark, celebrating her 50th birthday in March of this year.

However, Douhtit's post on Dec. 6 confirmed that the illness has also spread to her liver. She was hospitalized on Dec. 5, according to an earlier Instagram post where she described sudden dizziness.

"Today was a little rough," she wrote. "Scans showed results that were not good. The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given. I should be able to go home in the next few days. We have decided to have the hospice come in when I go home for some extra care."

In her post, which garnered plenty of support and well-wishes, Douthit added that she has not been feeling well during her time in the hospital.

On Dec. 7, a photo and caption posted to Douthit's account by her family said that, "Today has been a day full of love" and confirmed that Douthit was "hurting too much" to write the post herself."

"We thank you all for the love and generosity you have shown and continued to show," read the post. "Please continue to pray. She is hurting very badly and she is having trouble with her memory. She loves you all so much."

During an Instagram story shared on Dec. 6, McKee confirmed that her mother's condition "was not looking good." She also shared a sweet selfie of herself and her mother.

"I love you so much," she wrote, tagging her mother's Instagram account. McKee also shared that she had gotten a tattoo of the words "Always be kind" written on her arm in her mother's handwriting.

Douthit has been open about her battle with the disease, candidly talking about it on social media, on episodes of "Teen Mom OG," and in a book she penned titled "God's Plan" where she details her journey.

Our thoughts go out to Angie and her family during this trying time.