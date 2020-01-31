Ted Danson posts moving tribute to 'The Good Place': 'The most beautiful show'

Ted Danson is in a very good place.

The series finale of Danson’s comedy “The Good Place” aired on Thursday, so the Emmy-winning actor paid tribute to the NBC show on Instagram later that night.

“I say this to you, my friends, with all the love in my heart... take it sleazy!” he captioned the video, taking a cue from the show’s well-known habit of using a play on words.

The clip opens with someone offscreen saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, that is a series wrap on Ted Danson,” before he receives an ovation from the crew and co-stars.

Ted Danson has only good things to say about "The Good Place." Zach Pagano/TODAY

“This has been the most beautiful day, which is like a reflection of the most beautiful show I think I’ve ever been on, with so many beautiful people who are like-minded in this astounding place,” he said while flanked by co-stars William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto, D’Arcy Carden and Kristen Bell.

“I will never forget it. Much love, much love,” he wrapped up before receiving a round applause and hugs from his castmates.

Bell also commemorated the occasion with her own Instagram post.

"It’s not goodbye, just see you later in the dot of the 'i,' she captioned a photo of her and Danson.

"It was an absolutely perfect goodbye," the actor told Savannah Guthrie on Friday's TODAY.

Danson was later joined by Carden, Harper and Jacinto on the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about the series, which ran four seasons.

Danson, of course, is no stranger to bidding beloved TV shows goodbye. “Cheers” concluded after 11 seasons. He says he can’t even compare how the two shows drew to a close.

“The way I handled it was my personal life was so messed up that I don’t recall it actually ended for two years,” he joked when trying to recall “Cheers.”

Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and Willam Jackson Harper discussed the end of "The Good Place" on TODAY. Zach Pagano/TODAY

Danson says “The Good Place” has a simple message about being kind.

“Yeah and try to be a little bit better every day. You’re not gonna succeed. We all are hot messes, but try to be a little better every day,” he said.

Carden said the show hit home for the entire cast right from the get-go.

“We love it so much. Truly from day one, we were all in and so the fact that people are also into it is so, it’s great. It really makes us feel good,” Carden said.