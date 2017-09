share tweet pin email

Best known as Sam Malone on “Cheers,” Ted Danson now stars in the otherworldly comedy “The Good Place.” He tells Kathie Lee and Hoda about the surprise twist at the end of the first season, and comments on his co-star Kristen Bell’s efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma: “She’s astounding.” He also reveals the secret of his long marriage to Mary Steenburgen: “We laugh a lot.”