'I cried watching you': Read Taylor Swift's sweet message to Simone Biles

It's safe to say Simone Biles is a Swiftie!

Before Biles' beam routine Tuesday, NBC Olympics shared a video of Taylor Swift narrating a pump up video for the decorated Olympian.

Her voice has been as significant as her talents.



Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature.@taylorswift13 gets us ready to watch @simone_biles on the beam.



Tonight. 8 p.m. ET. NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA. pic.twitter.com/80OMD6hI9X — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

"What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect from them? What do we need rom them? What happens when they surprise us?" Swift said over video footage of Biles' early struggles in Tokyo.

"When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything," Swift said against Biles' statement on mental health from Tokyo.

"Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo."

The powerful video also played on NBC's broadcast before Biles took bronze in the women's gymnastics beam final.

"I'm crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13," Biles said of the video alongside her signature white heart emoji.

But Biles wasn't the only one crying. After seeing the athlete's tweet of gratitude, Swift wrote, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2021

With her latest Olympic hardware, Biles is tied at seven for the most Olympic medals for an American female gymnast.

Related: