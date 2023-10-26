Issa Rae ‘never cared about anything less’ than Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance. She’s not the only one

Celebrities and fans have been weighing in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance for weeks now, and many fall on one of two sides. Case in point: Issa Rae and Sherri Shepherd.

During a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen asked guests Rae and Shepherd if they were fans of Traylor, the nickname fans dubbed the couple, and Rae said she couldn't care less.

“Absolutely not. Never cared about anything less," she said as both Cohen and Shepherd laughed.

However, Shepherd said she felt differently about the matter.

"I'm like now into football. I want the jerseys because now I can't wait to see what song she'll do if they break up," she said, referring to Swift's affinity to write breakup song tied to her exes.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a whole new one,” Cohen agreed.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22, 2023 in Kansas City. Charlie Riedel / AP

Fans have been weighing in across social channels since the rumored romance first started dominating headlines in September.

On X, one person posted a video of Swift cheering on Kelce at his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers and wrote, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are so cute idc what anyone says."

While the post gained more than 700 likes, one person commented, "Who cares?!"

On Instagram, more fans weighed in on the couple's relationship when TODAY posted a photo of Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek.

After viewing the photo, one person wrote, "I don’t think I have seen Taylor look this happy and free. Good for her and Travis."

Another said, "This is so cute. They are so cute. They both look happy. And they should be. 😍."

However, there were a few commenters who are over the romance.

"Anyone else tired of hearing about TS?" one wrote.

Read on to see all the celebs who are into Swift and Kelce’s romance and those who are already over it.

Kelly Clarkson

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

On Oct. 20, Kelly Clarkson revealed what she thought about Traylor when she interviewed Bowen Yang on her self-titled talk show. While talking about the buzz surrounding the couple that's recently taken over the NFL, Clarkson gestured towards herself and said, “It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now."

“It’s like you’re watching ‘Housewives’ while you’re watching,” she said. “They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, so what about the play? But they’re taking over.”

In response to the backlash she got for her comments, Clarkson then took to Instagram to share a quick statement.

She wrote, "Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news. “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request.”

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire on TODAY. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Reba McEntire could do without all the Traylor news, but for more personal reasons.

In an Oct. 11 interview with TODAY.com, McEntire joked that she's upset with Swift.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” she said.

“Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.”

“I was so devastated,” McEntire added, calling Kelce her “boyfriend that cheated on” her.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the Met Gala in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Katy Perry is glad that Swift and Kelce are spending time with one another.

In an Oct. 15 Instagram post that Vogue magazine shared of the couple spending time together in New York, she wrote, "I ship," in the comments section and it gained over 25,000 likes. (For those unfamiliar with the phrase, "I ship it" means you think two people are good for one another.)

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the press during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 15, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

Even though Kelce gave Patrick Mahomes, his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, a heads up, Mahomes said he didn't think Swift was going to be attending their September 2023 game against the Chicago Bears.

“He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not. He says it so calmly,” Mahomes said during a post-game press conference that was shared on YouTube.

“Friday, he was like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game this weekend’ and moved about his business," he added.

Mahomes later said he met Swift at a postgame party. Since then, his wife has been seen sitting next to the singer at a number of games.

David Beckham

David Beckham attends the "Beckham" Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 3, 2023 in London. Samir Hussein / WireImage

David Beckham shared his thoughts on Traylor in an Oct. 3 interview with People.

“There’s a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment,” he said.

“Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy," he added. "Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing.”

Mark Cuban

Owner of Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban during Exhibition match between Real Madrid and Dallas Mavericks at WiZink Center on October 10, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Borja B. Hojas / Getty Images

"Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban thinks Taylor Swift could do better than Kelce, but it could be the money talking.

During a September appearance on ESPN’s “First Take" the Mavericks’ owner said Swift should probably date one of his players instead.

“Taylor, if you’re listening, sorry, Travis, break up with him. I’ve got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu!" Cuban joked.

In response to the comment, Kelce took to X and wrote, "@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!"