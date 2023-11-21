Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend the holidays together?

It's been over a week since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were last spotted together, leaving fans to wonder when the next time the rumored couple could hop in a "Getaway Car" again.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, fans are speculating if the pair could celebrate together, which would mark the first time the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were together since they were seen in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Swift's "Eras Tour."

Kelce was able to attend Swift's Nov. 11 performance earlier in the month due to his team's bye week, where Swift was seen running into the player's arms after her show after she changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to make a cheeky reference to the football player.

Now that the second half of Kelce's football season is in full swing, coupled with Swift's continuing tour, could Swift and Kelce manage to spend the holidays together? Here's everything to know about their schedules for the rest of 2023.

Thanksgiving

Both Swift and Kelce do not have any official engagements on Nov. 23, but they do have plans in the days before and after that could affect if they're able to see each other for Thanksgiving.

Swift performed her last "Eras Tour" date in Rio de Janeiro, on Nov. 20 — a rescheduled performance from Nov. 18 due to extreme temperatures in the Brazilian city.

Taylor Swift performs during the "Eras Tour" on Nov. 17 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

The rescheduled date meant Swift was not able to attend Kelce's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, where Kelce lost 21-17 against his brother, Jason Kelce, in the first Chiefs-Eagles matchup since the 2023 Super Bowl.

As for after Turkey Day, Swift is set to perform three consecutive nights in São Paulo from Nov. 24-26, while Kelce has an away game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 26.

It's unclear if Kelce will attend any of Swift's performances in São Paulo prior to his game.

Christmas

Travis Kelce waves to fans after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22 in Kansas City. David Eulitt / Getty Images

Kelce does have a commitment on Christmas Day: He has another game against the Raiders on Dec. 25.

Swift, however, has no "Eras Tour" performances in the month of December, meaning she could be able to attend the Christmas Day game in Kansas City — as well as Kelce's other games earlier that month on Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 18.

New Year's

Taylor Swift performs during the "Eras Tour" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9. Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

After her São Paulo shows wrap Nov. 26, the next leg of Swift's "Eras Tour" doesn't begin until February, meaning she could also attend Kelce's New Year's Eve game in Kansas City against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31.