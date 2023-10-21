Travis Kelce has a helpful piece of advice for fans who want to dress up as him and Taylor Swift for Halloween.

Kelce said that those who are trying to mirror him for Halloween need two things to sell the costume: a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and a mustache.

When asked at an Oct. 20 press conference what people hoping to channel the rumored couple for Halloween should wear, Kelce said: "That ‘stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit. I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

While he noted that his own mustache is "slowly starting to disappear," he recommended that style of facial hair as well as a friendship bracelet, a signature Swiftie accessory.

Rumors of a potential relationship between the athlete and pop star sparked over the summer after he revealed that he tried to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

On the July 26 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce said he planned on giving Swift the bracelet when she came to Kansas City to perform at Arrowhead Stadium during her "Eras Tour."

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce explained on the podcast.

But two months later, Swift attended one of Kelce's home games and cheered on the Chiefs, who defeated the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” Kelce said on the Sept. 27 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

After that surprise appearance, the pair have made headlines for leaving the game in a “getaway car" together, making cameos on the same episode of "Saturday Night Live" and, most recently, holding hands while walking in New York.

While the two are now one of the most popular celebrity duos, there were two fans who dressed as the pair for Halloween three years ago, before anyone could imagine them being "in the same room."

In 2020, Makayla Stephens dressed up as Swift while her husband wore a Travis Kelce jersey for a last-minute Halloween event.

When she shared a picture of them in their costumes, she wrote, "I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce would be in the same room together, but apparently in this one they’re married? #HappyHalloween."

Because the couple “predicted the tea” of a Swift/Kelce pairing, Lipton Iced Tea sent the couple to the Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey Oct. 1, which Swift attended with celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more.