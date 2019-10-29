Expectations are high for the 17th season of "The Voice," which kicked off in late September.

But when it comes to Mega Mentor Taylor Swift, who joined the cadre of musical experts this season, let's just say those expectations were a little ... unrealistic.

In a video Swift posted Monday showing her standing alongside coach Blake Shelton, the "You Need to Calm Down" singer reveals he's not the Blake who first came to her mind:

I was promised Lively 🤷🏼‍♀️ But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/haSdVflANG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 28, 2019

"I was promised Lively," she wrote, with a confused emoji. "But Shelton is cool too. SO excited to be on @NBCTheVoice with @blakeshelton tonight at 8/7c!"

In the video, Swift has her cat nose/ear/mascara filter turned on, prompting Shelton to comment about his unexpected eye makeup.

"You have mascara on as a cat," she says in reply. "That's one of the perks of being a cat." Then she swings into promo mode and says, "I'm here with Blake Lively and it's a wonderful ... it's not Blake Lively."

Whoops! Shake it off, Taylor!

Swift and Lively are pals (Lively's daughter James even added her voice to Swift's song "Gorgeous"), so that makes some sense and we won't fault her for the slip-up. Meanwhile, not only did Shelton retweet the exchange, he kept things classy with his own post:

"Two Words: Mega Mentor," he wrote.

Perfect. Still, we did kind of hope they might have their kitty faces on again.

"The Voice" airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.