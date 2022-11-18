Taylor Swift speaks out after Ticketmaster fumbles tour ticket sales

Taylor Swift has addressed her fans after Ticketmaster seemed to bungle the sale of tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," she wrote Nov. 18 on her Instagram story. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.

@taylorswift via Instagram

There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."

Her comments came in response to a butchered ticket sales rollout by Ticketmaster.

The ticket distribution company first held a "verified fan" presale in which fans applied for a code to early ticket access — and many of those applicants did not receive codes or were waitlisted for one. Ticketmaster.com crashed when that verified fan presale opened on Nov. 15, leaving the lucky fans who did receive codes distressed and waiting in queues for hours.

The problems prompted Ticketmaster to issue a statement Nov. 15, saying there has been "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets to Taylor Swift shows during the presale.

As for the fans who spent hours waiting in line online to buy tickets — some were successful while others were not.

Another presale for Capital One card holders took place Nov. 17 — and fans were met with similar problems.

Finally, on Nov. 17, Ticketmaster tweeted that there would be no tickets sold to the general public originally scheduled for Nov. 18.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrows public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," Ticketmaster tweeted.

"To those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to get together and sing these songs," Swift also wrote on her Instagram story Nov. 18. "Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

Amid the Ticketmaster distress, lawmakers and state authorities also criticized the company for monopolizing the distribution and sales of tickets.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., wrote a public letter to Michael Rapino, the president and CEO of Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation Entertainment Inc., addressing “serious concerns about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers.”

“Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services,” Klobuchar wrote. “That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price.”

In addition, lawmakers criticized Ticketmaster for doubling on profits — first from selling the tickets and the second from tickets being resold on its website for a fee.

Tennessee’s attorney general Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also announced he was launching an anti-trust probe into Ticketmaster, Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

“There is an incentive there for the company to profit twice off the sale of these ticket,” Skrmetti said, according to WSMV. “I am not saying it happened, but we are going to make absolutely sure it didn’t.”

Ticketmaster and Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on Nov. 17.