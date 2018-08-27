Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Watch Taylor Swift sing 'Tim McGraw' with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw!

This was one mega, meta performance.
by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY

If you're going to write a hit about country music superstar Tim McGraw, you probably hope that one day you're going to get to sing it with the man himself.

That's exactly what happened Saturday night, when Taylor Swift — whose debut song "Tim McGraw" was a hit in 2006 — was joined onstage by McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill joined Taylor Swift on stage for a performance of "Tim McGraw."
Getty Images

Swift, 28, has been on the road for her "Reputation" tour, and noted that this was the first time she'd headlined at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

During the show, Swift began playing "Tim McGraw" while seated at the piano. Then she told the audience, "Make some noise for Faith Hill, Nashville!"

Country power couple Hill, 50, and McGraw, 51, have been married since 1996, so it makes sense that Hill would want to belt out a few of the lyrics, like "When you think 'Tim McGraw' I hope you think my favorite song."

But Swift wasn't done with the surprises.

Hill hugged Swift and the pair sang the next verse and chorus. But then McGraw appeared onstage and the three of them took over the song together.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill joined Taylor Swift on stage for a performance of "Tim McGraw."
Getty Images

"Every second of that show meant so much to me," Swift wrote on Instagram later, and both McGraw and Hill thanked her on Twitter.

Talk about a meta moment for a trio of megastars!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

