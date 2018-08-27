Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If you're going to write a hit about country music superstar Tim McGraw, you probably hope that one day you're going to get to sing it with the man himself.

That's exactly what happened Saturday night, when Taylor Swift — whose debut song "Tim McGraw" was a hit in 2006 — was joined onstage by McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill!

Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared the stage during a Nashville, Tennessee, show on Aug. 25. Getty Images

Swift, 28, has been on the road for her "Reputation" tour, and noted that this was the first time she'd headlined at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

During the show, Swift began playing "Tim McGraw" while seated at the piano. Then she told the audience, "Make some noise for Faith Hill, Nashville!"

Country power couple Hill, 50, and McGraw, 51, have been married since 1996, so it makes sense that Hill would want to belt out a few of the lyrics, like "When you think 'Tim McGraw' I hope you think my favorite song."

But Swift wasn't done with the surprises.

Hill hugged Swift and the pair sang the next verse and chorus. But then McGraw appeared onstage and the three of them took over the song together.

Hugs all around! Getty Images

"Every second of that show meant so much to me," Swift wrote on Instagram later, and both McGraw and Hill thanked her on Twitter.

Man, how cool can it be for a guy?!!

Thanx Taylor for having us on your stage...we had a blast! pic.twitter.com/UObPmVwR4P — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 26, 2018

Taylor, thank you for inviting us to be a part of last night in Nashville!! Your show was absolutely magical! pic.twitter.com/EbBI4HPWfz — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 26, 2018

Talk about a meta moment for a trio of megastars!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.