Taylor Swift on 1 thing she's 'always bonded over' with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift rarely speaks publicly about her boyfriend of nearly four years, actor Joe Alwyn, but she recently opened up about one thing they have in common.

“Joe and I really love sad songs,” Swift said during a recent interview with Zane Lowe for the 2020 Apple Music Awards. “We’ve always bonded over music … we write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs, what can I say?”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Alwyn co-wrote multiple songs on Swift’s latest surprise album, “Evermore,” including the heartbreaking track “Champagne Problems.”

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

In an essay about her new record, Swift appears to suggest that the melancholy song is about a failed marriage proposal, “where longtime college sweethearts had very different plans for the same night, one to end it, and one who brought a ring.”

“He (Alwyn) started that one and came up with the melodic structure of it,” the singer recalled in her Apple Music interview.

She added that she and Alwyn have become natural musical collaborators.

“I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he’s always the person showing me songs by artists, then they become my favorite songs,” she said.

While Alwyn was closely involved with the creation of “Evermore,” you won’t find his name in the credits because he wrote under a pseudonym, William Bowery.

In a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live," Swift revealed that Alwyn picked the pseudonym himself, but she remained tight-lipped on the name’s meaning.

“You’ve got to ask him because it’s really more his story than mine,” she said.

“Champagne Problems” may be about a failed marriage proposal, but when it comes to Swift and Alwyn’s relationship, some Swifties are speculating that the long-term couple may have already secretly tied the knot.

Swift wore a lacy, ivory dress that looks very much like a wedding gown in the music video for “Willow,” the first track from her new album, setting off an avalanche of rumors that she and Alwyn are already husband and wife.

“CAN WE FINALLY ADMIT TAYLOR IS A MARRIED WOMAN??” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Shes literally in a wedding dress!!!”

Whether or not they’ve tied the knot, they are clearly a match made in heaven when it comes to their musical tastes, and chances are we'll see more collaborations between Swift and Alwyn (aka William Bowery) in the future!