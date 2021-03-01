Taylor Swift fires back at 'deeply sexist joke' from Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia'

Taylor Swift isn't laughing at what she called a "deeply sexist joke" featured in the recently released Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia."

The pop superstar fired back Monday in reference to a joke from the mother-daughter dramedy in which teen daughter Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) says to her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

The one-liner happens in the final episode of the first season after Georgia assumes Ginny has broken up with her boyfriend. Swift expressed her disgust with the reference in a tweet on Monday. (There is profanity in the tweet below.)

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift wrote. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--- as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

Swift, 31, is referring to last year's Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" about her life in which she spoke about personal issues like having a disorder that caused her to "stop eating" after seeing pictures of herself that caused her to have a negative perception of her body. Swift's raw honesty about the effects of being in the public eye prompted comedian Nikki Glaser to apologize for body-shaming comments she had made about the singer in the past.

The joke from "Ginny & Georgia," which was released on Feb. 24, refers to the constant public scrutiny of Swift's dating life over the years.

The all-caps phrase "RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT" trended on Twitter over the weekend as fans came to her defense. They also referred to a line from another Netflix show, "Degrassi: Next Class," in which a character says, "Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes."

Her fans pointed out what they felt was a double standard in which male pop stars do not deal with the same comments.

"She knew it when she said 'no one says that about ed sheeran, no one says that about bruno mars, they're all writing song about their exes, their current gf's, their love life, and no one raises a red flag there,'" one person tweeted. "RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

This isn't the first time Swift has spotlighted a situation in which she felt like she was being treated unfairly. She spoke out on her Instagram stories last year after an extended version of a famous 2016 phone call with Kanye West leaked online and showed she had been "telling the truth" about the call for years. She had previously been accused of lying about the substance of the phone call to make herself a victim, receiving an intense backlash.

In 2019, she publicly called out record executive Scooter Braun after he bought her former record label and gained control of the masters of her first six albums, which he later sold to another company.

Swift tweeted in November that she has started rerecording all of her earlier music in order to gain back ownership of it.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

"I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling," she wrote.