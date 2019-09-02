Sign up for our newsletter

The only thing better than a new Taylor Swift song is a new Taylor Swift song covered by Keith Urban.

The 51-year-old country music icon performed a mesmerizing version of Swift's single "Lover" off her latest album of the same name.

"Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written," Urban wrote alongside a video of his performance on Instagram. "And a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn’t get to rehearse so.... this is us fully winging it."

It sure doesn't look like he was "winging it"!

Urban strummed his guitar and crooned the lyrics like the song was his own.

His performance caught the attention of Swift, who appropriately fangirled on Twitter.

"MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU," the 29-year-old wrote, sprinkling in a few emojis in reply to a video of Urban's cover.

MY HEART EXPLODED INTO CONFETTI HEARTS THANK YOU 🙏 💕💕💕😭 https://t.co/N7fUelR7cU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 1, 2019

Urban sang the hit song during a live performance at the Washington State Fair over the weekend.

Swift recently opened the MTV Video Music Awards with "Lover" and "You Need to Calm Down," which took home the video of the year award at the event.

Both songs come from the superstar's seventh album, "Lover."

"Lover" is the first album that Swift can completely call her own. The singer got into a very public battle with music manager Scooter Braun after it was revealed that he purchased the rights to her entire music catalog.

Swift also recently said she would rerecord her old music after the sale.

Until then, we'll continue listening to "Lover" on repeat.