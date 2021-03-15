Taylor Swift gives us woodland fairy-tale vibes in Grammys performance

The three performed two of her other 2020 hits, “August” and “Willow.” Swift released both her eighth and ninth studio albums in 2020 — "Folklore" in July and then "Evermore" in December.

She has described the latter album as a "sister" record to "Folklore." Swift said in a release at the time that "we just couldn’t stop writing songs.”

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music,” she said.

Swift explained that she had loved the "escapism" she found in these "imaginary/not imaginary tales" that had inspired the albums, which could be seen in her performance on Sunday.

Swift collaborated with Dessner and Antonoff on the albums. Swift also worked with Justin Vernon and "WB," which she recently revealed is a pseudonym for her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Performing not one or two, but three of her hits from 'folklore' and 'evermore.' pic.twitter.com/11RT651suQ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

Swift was nominated for six awards this year, and won album of the year for “Folklore."

This is the first time she’s attended the Grammys in recent years, despite being nominated every year since 2017.