Thanks a lot, mom!

The world saw a rare side of Taylor Swift on "The Tonight Show" Thursday after Jimmy Fallon aired a video of a disoriented Swift crying over bananas while she was on medication after having LASIK surgery on her eyes.

Fallon set up the clip by asking Swift if she'd recently had laser surgery on her eyes. The "Lover" singer seemed surprised that Fallon knew about it.

"They definitely give you some pretty hardcore pills after you have a laser in your eye,'' she said. "What is going on?"

Fallon then revealed that Swift's mom had given him some private video footage taken right after the surgery.

In the clip, a bewildered Swift can be seen in the video with protective goggles on, fumbling with a banana while trying to hold back tears.

"I wanted this one, but what do we do with this now? But it doesn't have a head," she rambles, while staring at the bananas.

The new Taylor Swift "Bananas" video was not one she wanted released. NBC

Meanwhile her mother warns her not to cry, which can be harmful after surgery.

Swift is then eating her banana in bed while off in la la land.

"I'm not asleep,'' she said. "My mind is alive."

Back on set with Jimmy, the pop star was stunned her mom passed the footage along.

"Oh my God,'' she said. "That's on television! Wait, she was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you?

"You know what, I'm gonna tell her something. I can't even be mad. I'm just impressed that you infiltrated my family."