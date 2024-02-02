Taylor Swift’s former ‘Grease’ co-star posts throwback pics of her as Sandy

We just got a glimpse of Taylor Swift's "theater kid" era.

Before selling out selling out stadiums and pouring her heart out in lyrics, Swift was a kid finding her voice the way many aspiring performers do: On stage.

Actor and comedian Tobin Mitnick proved this recently, when he posted throwback photos of his preteen self performing in a production of “Grease" on Instagram.

Who was the Sandy to Mitnick's Danny? None other than Swift herself.

Tobin Mitnick and Taylor Swift. @jewslovetrees via Instagram

Mitnick, who goes by the instagram handle @jewslovetrees, shared the photos alongside the caption: "Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage."

He also added a nod to her Super Bowl-bound boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

"Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested."

Mitnick shared a total of three photos of himself with the "All Too Well" singer, which he says were taken in June of 2000.

@jewslovetrees via Instagram

Swift has shown love for the 1971 musical and its subsequent productions. Back in 2016, Swift's longtime friend Gigi Hadid shared a video of the Grammy-award winning singer belting along to "Hopelessly Devoted To You" while watching Fox's "Grease Live!"

@jewslovetrees via Instagram

Mitnick recently released the book "Must Love Trees: An Unconventional Guide" also hosts a podcast called "In The Company of Trees."

The stage isn't the only connection between podcast host and the pop star.

Tobin Mitnick's cousin, Michael Mitnick, co-wrote the 2014 film "The Giver," which Swift had a brief cameo role in.

“Her first crush was my cousin,” Michael Mitnick told Variety in 2014. “I was the proxy on (set). She started texting him through me.”

Michael Mitnick said his cousin returned Swift's childhood crush. “He had a crush on her too. They were in middle school. It was a very innocent thing,” he said.

No word yet if Mitnick and Swift will do "Summer Nights" for an Eras Tour surprise song.