Taylor Swift shows love for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Grammys speech

Did Taylor Swift give a shoutout to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? It sure seems like it.

Swift appeared to name-check the Hollywood power couple when she accepted the award for album of the year for “Folklore” at Sunday night’s Grammys.

While accepting the award for album of the year for "Folklore," Swift gave a tip of the hat to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively by calling out their kids. Chris Pizzello / AP

She first presumably thanked boyfriend Joe Alwyn by saying he “is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Swift then took things a step further when she dropped the names of the three daughters Reynolds and Lively have.

“I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write,” she said without uttering the names of their parents.

Lively and Reynolds may be actors, but their presence was definitely felt at the Grammys. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

James is 6, Inez is 4 and Betty is 1.

“But mostly we just want to thank the fans," continued Swift, who made history as the first female artist to win album of the year three times. "You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this. Thank you so much.”

Swift’s fans were sent into a tizzy last year after “Folklore” was released, convinced the song “Betty” was about the baby the couple had last year. Swift and Reynolds also teamed up in a commercial for Match.com late last year.