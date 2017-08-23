share tweet pin email

Now we know what all those snake videos were about!

Taylor Swift's long-awaited new album, "Reputation," is slithering its way into fan's hearts on Nov. 10. But we won't have to wait that long to hear new music — the album's first single drops Thursday night.

The "Shake It Off" singer announced the news Wednesday when she revealed the album's stark black-and-white cover on social media. (Is it just us or do those blasts of Swift-centric newspaper headlines relate to her bold title?)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Taylor Swift announces new album 'Reputation' Play Video - 0:29 Taylor Swift announces new album 'Reputation' Play Video - 0:29

It's been a long three years since the 10-time Grammy winner's record-breaking album "1989" thrilled fans and critics alike, but that hasn't stopped her from topping Billboard charts. Early this year, "I Don't Want To Live Forever," her duet with Zayn Malik, reached the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

The "Reputation" reveal comes just days after the 27-year-old singer-songwriter won a much-publicized civil trial against a former Denver radio DJ who, a jury found, sexually assaulted the star during a meet-and-greet photo session in 2013. (Swift was awarded a symbolic $1 in the trial — all the "Bad Blood" singer asked for.)

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Last week, whispers about new music from Swift reached a fever pitch when the triumphant singer wiped her social media accounts clean.

By Monday, the blank space began filling up with brief, darkly cryptic serpent videos that teased fans even more.

If the last snake video, shared Wednesday morning, is any indications, Swift these days is feeling fierce. Watch as the snake turns to the camera and strikes.

Swifties have waited a long time for "Reputation," and now they've got just one more question: When is Taylor's next tour?