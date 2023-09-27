Who is Taylor Russell? Where you’ve seen Harry Styles’ rumored girlfriend

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were spotted hand in hand in London this week, sparking excitement amongst fans.

The two actors, both 29, were photographed on a laidback coffee run holding hands. According to People, speculation that the two were dating began this past August when Styles showed up for the opening night of Rusell’s performance in the play “The Effect” at The National Theatre in London.

Representatives for Styles and Russell did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request to comment on their relationship status.

Now, with the couple moseying around London streets once again, we’re taking a deeper look into Taylor Russell, Style’s rumored girlfriend.

What is Taylor Russell doing now?

Russell is currently starring in the 2023 revival of the British play “The Effect.” The play, by British playwright Lucy Prebble, follows two characters, Connie and Tristan, who volunteer to participate in a clinical drug trial for a new antidepressant. When the two ultimately fall in love, the question of whether their love is real or an effect of the new drugs they are taking.

Russell portrays the role of Connie.

Russell also stars in “Mother Couch,” which debuted at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival this month.

What is Taylor Russell famous for?

Taylor Russell is a Canadian actress who has acted in movies and television since 2012. Last year, in 2022, she starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in the cannibal romance drama “Bones and All.” She earned critical acclaim for her role as Maren Yearly, a teen struggling with her appetite for human flesh. The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where she won the Marcello Mastroianni Award, according to Deadline.

Prior to her breakout role in “Bones and All,” Russell racked up a series of television and film credits. From 2018 to 2021, she starred as Judy in the Netflix Sci-Fi “Lost in Space.” In 2020, she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her role in the drama “Waves.” That year, she also starred in “Escape Room.”